Crews corral cattle after rollover crash near I-280 in Davenport

Crews were corralling cattle after a rollover accident involving a truck. Some of the cattle escaped the trailer.

It happened at approximately 11:00 p.m. Thursday on the Interstate 80 to 280 interchange.

Authorities could see the truck flipped on its side in the ditch off of the ramp.

Cattle from the truck were spotted escaping the trailer, and crews continued into the overnight hours gathering them into secondary trailers.

So far, we have no word if there were any injuries involved in this accident.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update you on air and online with the latest information.