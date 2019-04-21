Crews battle fire at Oakdale Memorial Cemetery in Davenport

UPDATE: The Davenport Fire Department says a maintenance shed caught fire at Oakdale Memorial Cemetary on Eastern Avenue Sunday night.

According to a District Chief, the fire was contained to an office but the building did sustain smoke damage. Fire crews had a hard time getting into the building, and found heavy fire upon entry.

It is unclear what caused the fire. No one was found inside the building and no one was hurt.

ORIGINAL: Part of Eastern Avenue from Garfield Park to the Genesis Campus is shut down due to a fire at Oakdale Memory Cemetary in Davenport.

Details are limited, but TV6 is told a small building is on fire.

TV6 has a crew on the scene now.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.