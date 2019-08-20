Crews break ground for new baseball field at Field of Dreams

Crews have already begun to break ground for the new baseball field at the Field of Dreams.

The field will host the Yankees vs. White Sox game next year.

The temporary field is expected to seat 8,000 guests and will be placed just outside of left field. The design of the field will pay homage to the old Comisky Park, where the White Sox used to play.

The Field of Dreams team says they plan to preserve the authenticity of the film.

"People think 'Oh my gosh, here comes this cement hood that will take away from the beauty here.' Not at all. It's going to be temporary seating that's going to up one day and down the next, as beautiful as possible. You keep the beauty here and you keep the beauty there, and they're both great for baseball fans," Tucker La Bell, a spokesman for the Field of Dreams, said.

So far, there is no estimated deadline as to when the field will be finished.

The big game will happen on August 13, 2020.