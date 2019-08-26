Crews in Buffalo, IA investigate following truck vs train incident

Crews are investigating an incident in Buffalo, Iowa after a truck was struck by a train early Monday morning.

Buffalo Police tell TV6 that a truck with two people inside was coming down 110th Avenue when their steering wheel locked up. The Drive tried to turn but hit a pole and then ended up on the tracks. According to officials at the scene, there was a train coming but was going slow due to speed restrictions for the area.

Both people were still in the truck at the time the truck was struck, however, they were not injured because officials say the train was only going 10mph.

TV6 is on the scene, and working to get more information.

Since this story is still developing check back for the latest updates.