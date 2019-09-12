Crews investigate after early morning fire in Moline

Officials in Moline are investigating after they responded to a fire Thursday morning on 5th Avenue.

Just after 3:30 a.m., the Moline Fire Department was called for a fire in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the 3-story building.

Crews started working on the fire immediately. During that other units finished a search of the building and found no one inside.

Multiple crews were on scene for about 4 hours. The cost of damages is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time with the investigation being completed by the Moline Fire Department with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

For questions regarding this event please contact Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel at 309-524-2250.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the East Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Bettendorf Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy, Genesis Ambulance, and Medic EMS.