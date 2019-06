Officials are investigating after an overnight fire in Davenport.

The fire broke out in what appears to be a vacant home on West 14th Street between Gaines and Scott. One neighbor tells TV6 she came out and saw smoke and flames coming from the roof.

She also tells TV6 that the home was recently purchased and the new owners were in the process of construction.

There are no reported injuries.