Crews investigating cause after fire in Clinton

Clinton Fire Department officials responded a fire Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. Officials say they were called to the 200 block of 17th Place for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews saw that the fire was coming from the second story of a 2-story home that was listed as vacant.

Crews made an offensive attack to bring the fire under control and were able to have it under control in about 20 minutes.

The Clinton Police Department provided traffic control and helped in gathering information from nearby witnesses.

An investigation is underway to the cause of the fire.

The Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department and Iowa American Water Company helped assist in the response.