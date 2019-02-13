Crews investigating fire in Galesburg

A fire is under investigation in Galesburg after officials say a home caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Clark Street at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say three stations responded and the 11 personnel on duty responded.

Upon arrival, officials say the residence was fully engulfed, at this time Battalion Chief David Farrell requested extra manpower as per operation guidelines.

Officials say fires that occur during subzero temperatures present especially challenging problems including frozen hydrants. Officials say they found three frozen last night. Firefighters will also experience higher levels of fatigue battling the temperatures, freezing water and trying to move in snow and ice conditions.

A total of 10 firefighters were called in and helped rotate crews on scene.

The water department was notified for the heavy use of water, broken hydrants and a broken water main. The street department was also called in for equipment and additional salt on Clark Street.

The fire is under investigation by the Galesburg Fire Department, Fire Investigators, Galesburg Police Detectives and the Office of the State Marshal.