Crews respond to pet store fire in Princeton, Illinois Saturday night

Police and firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a pet store in Princeton.

TV6 crews spoke to the owner of Tanks Pet Supply located on South Main Street. She says some of the birds inside the shop died, but all the other animals got out safely.

The Princeton fire chief tells us the fire was contained to the pet store, but a business next door has some smoke damage. However, no other business was impacted. The fire chief also says no one was injured.

TV6 is working to gather more information and work with officials.

