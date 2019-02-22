Crews on scene after car crashes into HyVee gas station in Moline

TV6 is heading to Moline after a viewer sent in a photo of a car that crashed into a HyVee Gas Station on the Avenue of the Cities.

At this time it is not clear if anyone was injured during the crash, or what caused the crash.

A TV6 viewer who sent us this photo says while she did not see it happen, she did see workers running to the gas station from the grocery store. She tells TV6 she drove over to see what happened and then took this photo.

TV6 is working to get more information and we will update this as more information becomes available.