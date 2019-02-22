Crews on scene after car crashes into HyVee gas station in Moline

UPDATE 10:16 a.m.: HyVee store director Tim Mansfield tells TV6 no one was hurt during the accident.

Construction crews are heading to the gas station now to work on repairing the entry way. Officials hope to be back up and running by Friday.

Police at the scene tell TV6 this was not a case of reckless driving and it was an accident.

ORIGINAL: TV6 is heading to Moline after a viewer sent in a photo of a car that crashed into a HyVee Gas Station on the Avenue of the Cities.

Detective Mike Griffin with the Moline Police Department tells TV6 he is not at the scene, but preliminarily it looks like no one was hurt during this.

A TV6 viewer who sent us this photo says while she did not see it happen, she did see workers running to the gas station from the grocery store. She tells TV6 she drove over to see what happened and then took this photo.

TV6 is working to get more information and we will update this as more information becomes available.