UPDATE: Crews on scene say fire in Buffalo appears to have been electrical

UPDATE 5:10 a.m.: Fire crews on scene tell TV6 it appears to have been an electrical fire. Crews say there were extensions cords from the garage to the camper.

A home on the property sustained minor damage and the garage and camper are considered a total loss.

Those involved were able to get out safely.

OFF THE RECORD: they were staying in the camper because it was new to them.

Crews remain on scene after an early morning fire in Buffalo, Iowa.

Details are limited at this time, but crews were called to the 1100 block of Walnut Street around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Our crew on scene was told the fire started in the garage and then spread to a mobile home.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.