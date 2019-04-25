Crews searching for family pet after house fire in Bettendorf

Multiple first-responders responded to a home in Bettendorf following reports of a home on fire.

The fire chief tells TV6 a neighbor called 911 around 12 p.m. after they could see flames and smoke coming from the home in the 2100 block of Bellevue Ave.

The chief tells TV6 no one was at home at the time of the fire and that the homeowner had just left the home 20 minutes prior.

A family pet is said to be in the home, however, at this time that pet has not been found.

The fire has caused extensive damage to the home. Crews are still investigating.

Rock Island Arsenal, Riverdale and Bettendorf Fire Departments responded to the fire.