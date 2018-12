Crew are responding to a structure fire in Bettendorf.

Smoke and flames can be seen coming from the home on Rolling Hills Drive.

The homeowner tells TV6 there were seven people inside the home when the fire broke out, but everyone made it out safely. He believes it was a chimney fire.

No other information is being provided at this time. TV6 has a crew on scene and will bring you more details once they are made available.