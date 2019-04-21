Crews recover 9-year-old boy's body from Wauconda lake

Authorities in the northern Chicago suburb of Wauconda say they've located the body of a 9-year-old boy who fell into a lake while paddleboating.

The (Waukegan) News Sun reports dive crews using sonar technology found the boy about 12 p.m. on Saturday. Wauconda Fire District officials identified him as Geraldo Rodriguez.

Wauconda police and fire officials say Geraldo and another boy were on a paddleboat Friday when they became distressed and went into Bangs Lake about 7:20 p.m. Police say nearby fishermen heard screaming and were able to pull the other boy from the water.

Crews search for Geraldo until about midnight Friday. The search resumed as a recovery effort Saturday morning.

Wauconda is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.