Crews respond to Hampton fire Sunday evening

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Hampton, Illinois Sunday evening. The call came in at 5:57PM for fire crews to respond on Lighthouse Lane.

According to Chief David Johnson from Hampton Fire-Rescue, no one was seriously injured and the homeowner had minor burns. He also said the incident is still currently under investigation but at this time, they believe that it was caused by a grill.

Surrounding agencies that assisted on the scene included Silvis,Carbon Cliff-Barstow, East Moline, Cordova, Colona, Port Byron, Moline Second Alarmers, Albany, Red Cross, and 1-800-BOARDUP.