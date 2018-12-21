Crews respond to explosion at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Burlington

Crews say there is no threat to the community after an explosion at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Burlington.

Officials say the explosion happened at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21. Officials say no one was injured and the fire is now out.

The explosion happened during ammunition production operations.

IAAAP adheres to strict safety standards to ensure the safety of workers handling munitions. Because of these efforts, there were no injuries associated with this accident.

Officials say the cause of the accident is under investigation.

IAAAP produces and delivers component assembly, and medium and large caliber ammunition items for the Department of Defense using modern production methods in support of worldwide operations.