Crews respond to crashed cars on I-80, I-74

Quad City interstates on Friday were lined with vehicles abandoned on the roadside after several inches of snow fell Thursday afternoon and evening.

At least nine vehicles could be seen Friday stranded in snow, some resting upside-down, along I-80 and I-74 in Davenport and Bettendorf.

“There was a tow ban before because the road and weather conditions were not safe enough to remove vehicles that were not necessary to have moved,” said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert on Friday.

“[These wrecked vehicles] would cause more of a hazard to other people in traffic with the tow trucks out, but they’re slowly getting them out now.”

Area towing companies are working to keep up with the demand of a remarkable month.

The Quad Cities received more than 4 inches of snow on Thursday which added to a January total of 30.2 inches – the snowiest January on record in the QC and the area’s second-snowiest month ever recorded.