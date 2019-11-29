Crews respond to early morning fire in Davenport

Firefighters were battling a fire at a home in Davenport early Friday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on Friday in the 2300 block of Farnam Street.

TV6 spoke with the woman who lived in the home and she said she, her daughter and their cat were able to get out safely. She also tells TV6 that a friend had left a candle on in the home and that is what caused the fire, TV6 has not gotten that confirmed with fire officials.

She tells TV6 the friend left a candle on in the basement and now the home is a total loss.

Crews could be seen just before 9 a.m. still at the house monitoring hot spots.