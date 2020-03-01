Firefighters respond to house fire Sunday in Davenport

Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nobis Drive Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:35 p.m.

Davenport Fire Department District Fire Chief Joe Smith told TV6 there were no reported injuries.

Smith said, "We responded with three engines, two trucks and a command vehicle. We were up here where water supply can be tight so we called Blue Grass and Buffalo for water supply. They were not needed."

Officials said there was nobody living in the house at the time of the fire.

Once crews arrived on scene the fire was out within approximately 30 minutes.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.