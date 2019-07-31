Crews respond to fire at Davenport manufacturing building

Davenport Fire Department responded to 1730 Rockingham Rd. Wednesday for a report of a fire in the old Warren Packaging plant.

The call came in to Davenport Fire Department at 5:10 p.m.

According to District Chief Neil Gainey, crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing.

Gainey describes the structure as an "older manufacturing building with older construction," saying the part of the building on fire was reportedly in the process of being demolished.

He says the rest of the building remains in tact, and there are several businesses inside.

No injuries have been reported to firefighters or civilians.

Gainey tells TV6 they are working to determine a cause of the fire, and that crews are expected to remain on scene for some time.