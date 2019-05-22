UPDATE: Crews respond to fire at Cimco Recycling Warehouse in Sterling

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the Cimco Recycling Warehouse on West 4th Street Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Fire officials say the fire started in a piece of machinery in a conveyor belt. The fire then spread to a pile of debris inside the building. Employees tried to put the fire out until firefighters arrived.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters from Sterling and Rock Falls to contain the fire and it was in after a little over an hour.

About ten percent of the building was damaged by the fire.