Crews respond to fire at old elementary school in Como, Ill.

UPDATE 6/19/2019 6:15 p.m.:

Fire fighters responded to a fire at the old elementary school building in Como, Ill. around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the fire chief, eight departments responded.

The building is now privately owned by someone who uses it as a shop. The man was working inside when something caught fire. There are no injuries.

-----------

Original 6/19/2019:

