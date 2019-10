Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Moline early Thursday morning.

The church is located on 10th Street near 4th Avenue. Crews tell TV6 they got the call about flames on the first floor of the building at about 3:30 a.m. They cannot attack the flames from the inside because the building is structurally unsound.

Police and fire crews tell TV6 the building has been vacant for more than a decade.