Crews respond to fire in Clinton on Wednesday; one person taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a fire in Clinton.

Crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof a multi-family unit in the 400 block of South 5th Street. Officials with the Clinton Fire Department say they initially responded with seven personnel due to other units being on other emergency calls.

The fire was located on the first floor and had extended to the second floor.

One person was found in a second-floor apartment and they were taken to the hospital.

Officials say due to the size of the building and where the fire was located, a second and third alarm was called.

Red Cross provided assistance to one tenant and officials say Alliant turned off the power and gas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the extent of the damage is not known at this time.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.