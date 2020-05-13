Crews respond to fire in Moline Wednesday morning

Officials with the Moline Fire Department responded to a duplex on 30th Avenue Wednesday morning for a report of a fire.

The department was called to the 400 block of 30th Avenue just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once crews arrived, they found a 2-story duplex with light smoke coming from outside of the building. Officials say an immediate interior attack was done, which resulted in the fire being extinguished quickly.

Officials searched the area and unit and did not find any occupants.

Multiple fire companies, from multiple agencies, were on scene for approximately one hour in response to the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to have been a result of discarded smoking material near the deck on the rear of the structure.

Officials say they estimate around $5,000 in damages of loss at this time.

The initial Moline Fire response included 14 on-duty personnel occupying 3 Engine Companies, 1 Truck Company, an Incident Commander and 1 Chief Officer.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, and Mid-American Energy. The East Moline Fire Department assisted by backfilling Moline Central Fire Station during the event.