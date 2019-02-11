UPDATE: Crews respond to fire in Muscatine

UPDATE:

A call came into the Muscatine Joint Communications Center at 11:36 am of a house fire at 1919 Demorest Avenue. The Muscatine Fire Department says upon arrivals they noticed fire coming from a second story window. Officials worked and say they were able to 'knock out' the fire in a few minutes and continued to work over the rest of the residence to ensure the fire was completely out.

Officials say the on-scene investigation is complete, however, no information is available at this time as to the cause of this fire. Officials say the direct fire and smoke loss estimate is approximately $25,000.00 with about $15,000.00 to the structure and $10,000.00 to the contents.

The American Red Cross was contacted to the scene to assist the three residents of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say, "The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department. Approximately 18 firefighters responded to the fire, including some off duty personnel."

ORIGINAL :

Muscatine fire crews are on scene for a fire.

A viewer called TV6 saying it was a two-structure fire with multiple crews responding.

Officials with the Muscatine Fire Department tell TV6 the call just went out and crews were responding to the south part of town near Grain Processing.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.