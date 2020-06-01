Crews respond to fire in Sterling; "it's pretty bad", injuries reported

Injuries have been reported following a fire in Sterling, Illinois.

Officials with the fire department tell TV6 a fire started at the Western Apartments on 4th Street. Officials say the building on fire is on 3rd and that "it's pretty bad."

According to officials, civilians and firefighters have been injured in the fire. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

