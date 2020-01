Fire crews responded to house fire in Davenport early Wednesday on E. 12th St. and Oneida Ave. It broke out around 2:45 a.m.

Flames were visible from the outside of the two-story home as smoke billowed from the scene.

Fire crews say the home is abandoned. So, it's unclear what caused the fire. There appears to be extensive damage.

This story is developing. TV6 will bring you updates as they become available.