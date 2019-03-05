Crews respond to large fire in downtown Iowa City

UPDATE 3:44

ORIGINAL

A building under construction is on fire in downtown Iowa City.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at a construction site on the corner of Clinton and Burlington Streets. Flames were seen shooting from the building Tuesday afternoon.

The fire erupted at the site of the Hodge-Hieronymus Square development, which would feature two, 7-story towers with hotel, office, retail, and apartment space.

A worker was in the operation part of the crane, but is considered safe at this time by fire department officials.

Traffic along Burlington Street was affected by fire trucks in the roadway.

This is a developing story. We have crews on the way.