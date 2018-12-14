Crews respond to school bus crash in Rock Island

Crews have responded to a school bus crash in Rock Island, Illinois. The crash happened early Friday morning.

Officials with the Rock Island Police Department tell TV6 the accident happened at 30th Street and 7th Avenue. Officials say from what they understand, no one was injured during the crash.

A TV6 viewer sent in this video of the crash, you can see surrounding cars stopped that appear to have been involved in the crash.

School officials tell TV6 the crash did not involve any students from Rock Island or Milan schools.

We are working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.