Bettendorf crews are estimating a water main break to be cleared up in 6 hours on 18th Street.

Officials with Iowa American Water tell TV6 there is a water main break at 1424 18th Street in Bettendorf.

"Our crew is onsite working on repairs," Iowa American Water Manager of External Affairs Lisa Reisen tels TV6. "We are anticipating the work should be complete in about 6 hours."

Officials say no customers are without water as a result of the break.