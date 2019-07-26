Crews safely rescue missing kayaker in Clinton near Lock and Dam 13

UPDATE 2:42 p.m.: Fire officials with the Clinton Fire Department say they have safely rescued a male kayaker on the river.

There were reports that a woman was also kayaking but at this time officials believe she is still out kayaking and not in need of rescue.

ORIGINAL: Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office tells TV6 they are currently on scene for a water rescue near Lock and Dam 13.

Officials say Clinton Fire and other agencies are responding for a missing kayaker. At this time TV6 does not know if there is more than one kayaker that is missing.

TV6 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.