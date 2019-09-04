Crews search river in Illinois for missing 18-year-old

Rescuers in Illinois are turning their attention to the Fox River as they search for a missing 18-year-old.

18-year-old Aidan Beckford has not been seen since August 30, when he jumped out of a car passing through a wooded area in McHenry County. (McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Fire officials will use sonar to look for Aidan Beckford under the water's surface. Police say they have no confirmation he is in the river, but they want to rule it out.

Beckford has not been seen since Friday night, when he jumped out of a car passing through a wooded area in McHenry County. He was last seen in the area of Nish Road and Highview Road around 10 p.m.

He was wearing beige shorts, a blue shirt and was not wearing shoes. He is 5' 8" and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

His mother says he had been depressed and left his cell phone at home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriff's office at 815-338-2144.