Crews searching Mississippi River at Schwiebert Park after reports of child going under

Crews are searching the Mississippi River at Schwiebert Park following reports of a child in the river.

The Rock Island Police Department, the Rock Island Fire Department and the Davenport Fire Department are out searching the water.

Police say they have not found any sign of the child, but a witness tells TV6 he saw a young boy in the river, and then he went under.

"I saw him on the brick, climbing up on the brick. I seen him all the way up to his waist. Black kid, brunette hair, next thing I knew, I seen his head disappeared. I walked over to look to see where he was at. He was gone," Gary Harries said. "I think he drowned. I think he fell in the water and drowned."

Crews are using hooks to feel along the edge of the wall, and there is now a boat out in the water searching the area as well.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

