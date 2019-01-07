Crews searching for missing boy with autism in Texas

Dive teams are searching for an autistic boy who is missing.

Xavion Young disappeared Sunday afternoon from the Costa Mariposa Apartments in Texas City.

Young is about 4 feet tall and 52 pounds and was last seen wearing gray and white plaid shorts and black and blue velcro shoes.

According to family members, Young liked to feed a goose that lives near a retention pond located behind the apartment complex.

Although there is a fence in place, authorities say it is possible a small child could get through.

Young is non-verbal but does respond to his name.

Authorities are not enlisting volunteers because strangers could spook the child.