Davenport Public Works Crews are working to fix a water main break located near Mound Street and River Drive in the Village of East Davenport.

Water can be seen rushing from the area, and police blocked off the street for drivers. The road is buckled on Mound Street all the way across.

At this time we cannot confirm if businesses or residents are being impacted in any way. No boil order has been placed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.