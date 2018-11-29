Crime Stoppers - Attempted armed robbery at Davenport Walmart Money Center

On November 21, 2018, this suspect entered the Money Center inside Walmart on Elmore Avenue in Davenport and attempted to rob the cashier. He handed her a blue bag, pointed a gun at her and asked for the money. As the cashier tried to get the drawer open, the suspect became impatient and left without any money. He left the area in the pictured SUV. If you know who this is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.