Crime Stoppers - Burglary / Use of stolen credit card.

On November 9, 2018, someone entered the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in front of the YMCA in Moline and stole her purse. The victim contacted her bank and found that someone had used her debit card at the Shell station on Avenue of the Cities. She also learned someone attempted to use her credit card at Target in Davenport to purchase over $400 worth of merchandise. The transaction was declined. The person who used the credit card was captured on video surveillance. Police are asking for assistance in identifying her. If you know who she is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.