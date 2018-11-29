Crime Stoppers - East Moline Car Burglaries

Overnight on November 26, 2018, several cars were broken into in the area of the 2300 block 4th Street A and 5th Street, East Moline. The suspects rummaged through the vehicles and stole items of value. These two were caught on surveillance camera. If you know who is responsible for these burglaries or any other burglaries, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward. Remember to always lock your doors and don’t leave valuables in your vehicle.