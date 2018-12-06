Crime Stoppers - Retail Theft at East Moline 7-Eleven

On November 27, 2018, at approximately, officers were dispatched to 7-Eleven, 3017 Kennedy Dr, in reference to a retail theft that had just occurred. The customer in the pictures came into the business and was going to purchase a frozen DiGiorno pizza, Chex Mix, and a 2-liter bottle of Mountain Dew. His card was declined and he tried to call someone to get the pin number. The customer then asked the clerk for the phone number to the store. When the clerk turned, the customer grabbed the items and ran out of the store, Northbound on Kennedy Dr. The suspect is a white male wearing a green stocking hat, brown sweatshirt, black coat with white stripes running down the arms and blue jeans. The suspect appears to have a short, stocky build and is cleanly shaven. If you know who this is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.