Crime Stoppers - Retail Theft at Moline Walmart

On November 24, 2018, three ladies worked together to steal two shopping carts full of merchandise valued at over $1,400 from Walmart in Moline. Two of the suspects took one of the carts to their car in the parking lot, then pulled up to the front of the store. One of the suspects distracted the greeter while another suspect pushed the second cart out to the vehicle. The vehicle was a white PT Cruiser with no front plate on it and the back plate was covered with a cloth. If you can help identify these three ladies, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the crime stoppers free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.