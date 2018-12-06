Crime Stoppers - Shots Fired incident

On December 2, 2018, officers were dispatched to the area of 2nd Street and 16th Avenue, East Moline, for a report of gunshots. Officers arrived at the area and located numerous shell casings in front of 227 16th Avenue. There was also damage to the residence. The residents were home but were not injured. A witness heard the shots fired and observed a white vehicle with two occupants driving westbound on 16th Avenue, with the passenger window rolled down. Officers have not yet identified the suspects in the shooting. If you have information, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.