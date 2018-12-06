Crime Stoppers - Wanted Suspects

Quad City Crime Stoppers would like the public's help in locating the following wanted suspects.

JUSTIN JENTZ, Age 35, 5’11” tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes

Wanted by East Moline Police for Failure to Appear/Delivery of Cannabis, $200,000 bond, nationwide extradition. Also has warrants in Muscatine and Scott Counties.

JERRY LEE CLARK II, Age 47, 6’1” tall, 225 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes

Silvis Police issued a warrant on Clark for five counts of Violation Order of Protection with a bond of $50,000. Extradition is Illinois and bordering states. Jerry is considered armed and dangerous.