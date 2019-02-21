Crime Stoppers: Felony thefts of over $7000 worth of Apple products

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a suspect with a group who have stolen over $7000 worth of Apple products from local retail stores.

They have hit multiple area Wal-Marts while committing these thefts.

This group will enter the store, select large Rubbermaid totes and fill them up with Apple products. The suspects arrive in a 2006-2016 White Chevy Impala without plates and flee in the same vehicle.

If you know who this suspect is or any of his accomplices, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.