Crime Stoppers: Jail scam targets elderly victims

Over the past several months, there has been an increase in phone calls looking to exploit the elderly in the Quad Cities area.

The reported calls will appear to be coming from a grandchild of the victim and that grandchild will plead for help, claiming to be incarcerated in another state. The caller will say "grandma" or "grandpa" depending on who answers the call.

Most times these calls pull at the heart strings of the grandparent and they will reply with the grandchild's name the voice most sounds like. The caller will plead for help as they are alone and scared in jail. The caller will plead for their grandparent not to tell other family members out of embarrassment to the family.

The caller will ask the grandparent to take a second call from another person claiming to be their grandchild's attorney.

The second caller will ask for a retainer and bond money, usually around $5,000 in cash. The caller will have the grandparent mail the money in several different ways.

If you receive a call like this, its most likely from out of this area and not a relative. Hang up and check with family members to inquire on the welfare of your grandchildren.