Crime Stoppers: Moline burglaries

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for burglary suspect(s).

A resident in the area of the 300 block of 54th Street, Moline reported that overnight March 5th, someone removed the tarp from his 1988 Ford Mustang and stole the hood from the car which was black with a white racing stripe.

The suspect(s) also stole two tachometers, two tires, and a B&M shift knob. The value of the items taken was about $800.

On March 13th another victim who also lives in the 300 block of 54th Street reported that his garage was broken into.

Suspect(s) entered a window above the garage door that was about 10 feet off the ground. Over $3,000 worth of the victim's property was taken from the garage and vehicle.

Some of the items taken were numerous power tools, lawn tools, a mini fridge, tires, air compressor, battery charger on wheels, fishing equipment, cassette player and speakers.

If you have information about these burglaries, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.