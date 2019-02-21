Crime Stoppers: Residential burglary results in nearly $20,000 of stolen items

Rock Island County Sheriff's Dept. is searching for a the person responsible for a residential burglary in Moline.

It happened on Feb. 10 on South Shore Drive in Moline.

Deputies found forced entry to the residence and after speaking with the victim, determined almost $20,000 worth of personal property was stolen from the residence.

Among the items stolen were clothing, electronics, tools and jewelry.

If you know who these suspect(s) are, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.