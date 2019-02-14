Crime Stoppers Wanted Suspect Ricardo Bernal

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for 24-year-old Ricardo Bernal.

Officials say he is wanted by Davenport Police on five Failure to Appear warrants (original charges of drugs and Felon in Possession of a Firearm). Also has a Scott County warrant for Parole Violation

Bernal is described as 5'11", 250lbs, Black hair, and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.