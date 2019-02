46-year-old Robert Ainsworth is wanted for probation violation on original charge of forgery.

The suspect is 5'11" tall, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has violent tendencies. A nationwide extradition is underway.

If you know where this suspect is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.